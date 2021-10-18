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TRANSHUMANS- THEY WANT TO INDOCRINATE YOUNG PEOPLE TO ACCEPT THIS AS NORMAL
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42 views • October 18, 2021
This video from the BBC (the UK TV station) is geared towards those under 25, not adults. The terrifying thing is that through indoctrination the voluntary self-destruction of the human being is sought. There is no worse form of tyranny
Este video de la BBC (la estación de TV del Reino Unido) esta orientados a los menores de 25 años, no a los adultos. Lo aterrador es que mediante el adoctrinamiento se busque la autodestrucción voluntaria del ser humano. No existe peor forma de tiranía
Este video de la BBC (la estación de TV del Reino Unido) esta orientados a los menores de 25 años, no a los adultos. Lo aterrador es que mediante el adoctrinamiento se busque la autodestrucción voluntaria del ser humano. No existe peor forma de tiranía
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