Assassinations of JFK, MLK, RFK, and Abraham Lincoln. Jesuits, Catholics In CIA & Declassified Docs

President Trump signs executive order declassifying JFK, RFK, MLK assassination files. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to declassify files on the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. Trump had promised to release the previously classified documents during his 2024 campaign after decades of speculation and conspiracy theories about the killings. Robert F. Kennedy, then a senator from New York, was on the presidential campaign trail as a Democratic candidate when he was fatally shot June 5, 1968, by Sirhan Sirhan, a Palestinian Christian, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. "Everything will be revealed," Trump told reporters as he signed the order in the Oval Office of the White House.





Why the CIA Is Called the ‘Catholic Intelligence Agency’. Catholics have been thriving at the CIA since its earliest days. The CIA is the best known of the 17 agencies that comprise the American intelligence community. It has earned itself nicknames like “Catholic Intelligence Agency” and “Catholics In Action”. It’s worth exploring why. No official statistics exist on Catholics in the CIA or any other American intelligence agency. But one interesting clue is the relatively high number of Catholics who have served as director of the agency. The United States is a country in which – with the recent exception of the Supreme Court – Catholics have never dominated the highest offices. Only one out of 44 US Presidents has been Catholic. The first and only Catholic Vice President is the current one, Joe Biden. Before John Kerry, the last Catholic Secretary of State was Alexander Haig, who left the post in 1982. Catholics are a rarity in other top positions such as Secretary of Defence. By contrast, three out of the last five CIA directors have been Catholic: Michael Hayden, Leon Panetta, and the current director, John Brennan. Looking back, a number of Catholics led the agency in critical periods during the Cold War. (There were no Catholic directors in the 1990s.)





Florida man arrested for allegedly calling for Trump assassination on Facebook; Secret Service investigating. Shannon Depararro Atkins, 46, faces potential federal charges. A tip was called in to the FBI National Threat Operations Center late Sunday, reporting Atkins was making violent threats against the president on Facebook. A Palm Beach detective began working the case Monday and found "disturbing" posts, according to Araujo. Some of the posts included, "Lincoln, JFK, Reagan, Martin Luther King and Trump - unfortunately, one is still alive"; "Bullets, please. Jesus, save America"; and "I've been banned from X because I said 'I hope and pray someone kills him. We haven't had an assassination in years.'" The Secret Service is investigating after a Florida man was arrested in West Palm Beach and charged with calling for the assassination of President Donald Trump on Facebook.





Shannon Depararro Atkins, 46, of West Palm Beach, was arrested after allegedly threatening the life of the president, West Palm Beach Interim Police Chief Tony Araujo confirmed during a press conference Saturday.





Atkins is charged with felony intimidation, drug possession and smuggling contraband in a county detention center, according to jail records.





The result of a Sunday Law will be the 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day which will foreshadow the 7 Last plagues that will fall in 1 year. The Dark Day, Blood Moon, China-Russia Invasion, Tampa Bay Tsunami, Deadly Earthquake, collapse of Communist China, Wormwood Asteroid, Statue of Disobedience like Lot's Wife, Close of Probation for Seventh Day Adventists, and the revelation of who Elijah is. The Sunday Rest Law is Satan's counterfeit for the true Sabbath which is Saturday.





David House