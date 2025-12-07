EXPOSING THE MOST EVIL WOMAN IN AMERICA 👿 WHO IS LIORA REZ❓

In this episode of 51-49, James exposes the unhinged smear campaign targeting beloved children's creator Ms. Rachel: from the absurdity of "StopAntisemitism" demanding a federal probe into a toddler teacher's alleged foreign ties, to the shocking hypocrisy of the group's founder Liora Rez, to the investigative rabbit hole that reveals the commercial real estate mogul secretly funding the operation from the shadows.





**A previous version of this video included a purported tweet from Ms. Rez toward Ilhan Omar that has been proven to be false, and has now been subsequently removed.





