Amino Acid Therapy for Stress, Anxiety & Depression

In this video you'll learn all about amino acid therapy to help you produce the calming and emotion-boosting brain chemicals that alleviate these feelings. Your body uses amino acids every single day to build neurotransmitters such as dopamine (helping you to feel excited, joyous, focused, and relaxed) and serotonin (helping you to feel calm, relaxed, and like all is okay). This is a must-watch episode for anyone struggling with anxiety, depression or chronic stress. Please share with anyone you know who might be struggling so they can help themselves. Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud. :) Want to learn more about Gut Health? Watch the webinar! http://bit.ly/TWJ-GutHealingWebinar If you are suffering from food allergies, low energy, brain fog, chronic pain, anxiety, thyroid disease, autoimmune conditions and weight gain it could be due to a leaky gut. Watch our webinar to learn how to heal your gut with our 5-Step Protocol.

Sources:

http://thewholejourney.com

http://www.facebook.com/thewholejourney

https://twitter.com/wholejourney

http://instagram.com/thewholejourney

http://pinterest.com/thewholejourney