WATCH: Iron Dome does a U-turn and downfalls on itself!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9982 followers
304 views • 5 months ago

The alarm was raised early in the morning because the Iron Dome interceptor missile tried to ward off an incoming UAV over the port city of Eilat on Monday, November 18. Videos circulated online, footage that clearly shows that Iron Dome, which is sophisticated according to Western experts, failed to do its job, turned around, and felldown back not far from its launch position in Eilat, southern Israel. However, a military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces announced the fall of a flying object in the southern state and no casualties were reported. It was a very dramatic event because one of the interceptors failed and fell to the ground, on the coast of the port of Aqaba in Jordan. According to reports, the interceptor missile launched by Iron Dome towards the drone missed the drone belonging to the Iraqi Islamic Resistance.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance has announced in a statement on the same day and they claimed responsibility that they attacked an important target in the city of Eilat in the southern occupied Palestinian territories. This was the 353rd operations by the Iraqi Resistance since the start of the brutal war on Gaza. In the morning operation, with a squadron of one-way suicide drones, 3 vital targets in Eilat were targeted due to the enemy's unsuccessful interception of air targets reaching the area.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

uaviron dome failurethe port city of eilat
