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MagnetGate: Magnet sticks to a girl's arm
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376 views • June 13, 2021
More info on: https://www.orwell.city
GRAPHENE OXIDE IS BEING USED AS AN ADJUVANT IN VACCINES. IT MAKES PEOPLE MAGNETIC. More info: https://www.laquintacolumna.net
I translated and subbed it because of the shocking information present in it. All the world needs to see it and be aware of the truth behind the vax.
The little kid in the video has a magnetic arm. She has only taken the influenza shots as a baby. Those are the only shots she has ever taken in all her life and even so, magnets get sticked to her arm.
This is real.
What are YOU going to do about it?
Fight for your children, fight for your freedom!
GRAPHENE OXIDE IS BEING USED AS AN ADJUVANT IN VACCINES. IT MAKES PEOPLE MAGNETIC. More info: https://www.laquintacolumna.net
I translated and subbed it because of the shocking information present in it. All the world needs to see it and be aware of the truth behind the vax.
The little kid in the video has a magnetic arm. She has only taken the influenza shots as a baby. Those are the only shots she has ever taken in all her life and even so, magnets get sticked to her arm.
This is real.
What are YOU going to do about it?
Fight for your children, fight for your freedom!
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