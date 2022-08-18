Peter Strzok CIA Spook, Major Updates from The Pit 8.18

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Featured Content:
Ryan
Huge Concerns About Peter Strzok Working for the CIA Are Likely at the Heart of Mar-a-Lago RAID https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/breaking-exclusive-trump-gotem-huge-concerns-peter-strzok-working-cia-likely-heart-mar-lago-raid/
Did Liz Cheney Violate FEC Rules During Concession Speech?
https://vigilant.news/2022/08/did-liz-cheney-violate-fec-rules-during-concession-speech/
Donald Trump, King of Trolls, is Now Endorsing Democrats https://vigilant.news/2022/08/donald-trump-king-of-trolls-is-now-endorsing-democrats/
Justin
BREAKING: Judge poised to release parts of key Mar-a-Lago raid document
https://nypost.com/2022/08/18/hearing-on-unsealing-trump-fbi-raid-affidavit-underway/
CDC Quietly Changes COVID Vaccine Status, Confirms What the “Vaccine Hesitant” Have Been Saying The Whole Time
https://vigilant.news/2022/08/cdc-quietly-changes-covid-vaccine-status-confirms-what-the-vaccine-hesitant-have-been-saying-the-whole-time/
U.S. Election Software Company Previously Built Confucius Institute 'Communication Platform'
https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/us-election-software-company-previously
Rapid
Donald Trump Reveals Who Likely WOULDN’T Be His Running Mate In 2024
https://100percentfedup.com/donald-trump-reveals-who-likely-wouldnt-be-his-running-mate-in-2024/
America’s Wealthiest Celebrities Took Millions in Tax-Funded PPP Loans During COVID Pandemic While Small Businesses Across the Country Shut Down
https://100percentfedup.com/americas-wealthiest-celebrities-took-millions-in-tax-funded-ppp-loans-while-small-businesses-across-the-country-shut-down/
WATCH JOE BIDEN IN SLOW MOTION — Witness the Full-On Glassy-Eyed Dementia Up Close and Personal — MUST SEE VIDEO
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/watch-joe-biden-slow-motion-witness-full-glassy-eyed-dementia-close-personal-must-see-video/
Colombia Will Launch A Central Bank Digital Currency
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/08/colombia-will-launch-a-central-bank-digital-currency.html
UN Peacekeepers Fathered “Thousands of Babies” With Young Girls They Raped in Africa, Investigation Reveals
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/08/un-peacekeepers-fathered-thousands-of-babies-with-young-girls-they-raped-in-africa-investigation-reveals.html
WOW! FBI “Informant” Paid $50k By FBI Is Called Out In Court For His Role In “Whitmer Kidnapping” Plot…Allegedly Supported Shooting At Whitmer’s Home- “You said It Would Look Like A Hunting Accident!”
https://100percentfedup.com/wow-fbi-informant-paid-50k-by-fbi-is-called-out-in-court-for-his-role-in-whitmer-kidnapping-plot-allegedly-supported-shooting-at-whitmers-home-you-said-it-would-look-like-a-hunting-a/
Massacre: Nearly Half of Pregnant Women in Pfizer Trial Miscarried
https://www.theflstandard.com/massacre-nearly-half-of-pregnant-women-in-pfizer-trial-miscarried/
Three months early: Vote by mail for November election begins in Illinois already
https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/vote-mail-november-election-begins-wednesday-illinois
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Book of the Week
• The Secret Destiny of America
https://amzn.to/3puOAXi
DESCRIPTION: Focusing on often-forgotten moments in history, Manley P. Hall proposes that there was a Great Plan put forth one thousand years before our nation’s founding: humanistic and mystical organizations wished for the continent to be the location for an experiment in self-government and religious freedom. As one of the leading esoteric scholars of the twentieth century, Hall offers an intriguing view of our past, discussing everything from the symbolism of the Great Seal of the U.S. to the prophecy announced at George Washington’s birth.
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INTERVIEW: Clay Clark, Biden’s EO 14067, Financial NWO is Coming
https://rumble.com/v1gciwv-interview-clay-clark-bidens-eo-14067-financial-nwo-is-coming.html
The Amazing Healing Power of Pine Needles, REDISCOVERED | Lance Schuttler of Ascent Nutrition
https://rumble.com/v1enm2e-the-amazing-healing-power-of-pine-needles-rediscovered-lance-schuttler-of-a.html
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