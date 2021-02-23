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Exclusive: Roger Stone Responds to Claims He Masterminded Jan 6th Capitol Attack
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40 views • February 23, 2021
Exclusive: Roger Stone Responds to Claims He Masterminded Jan 6th Capitol Attack
Roger Stone of http://stonedefensefund.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to respond to the accusations that he and Alex coordinated the attack on the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan 6th.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60341375a77cc113e36d6bf5
Roger Stone of http://stonedefensefund.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to respond to the accusations that he and Alex coordinated the attack on the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan 6th.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60341375a77cc113e36d6bf5
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