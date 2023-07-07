WEF Insider Admits Canadian Wildfires Being Used to Poison Americans

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at peoplesvoice.locals.com!- Diversify & Protect Your Retirement With Gold & Silver: https://go.noblegoldinvestments.com/the-peoples-voice-gold/

The WEF-penetrated nation of Canada is being used as Ground Zero to launch a devastating chemical attack on the United States to poison the population, reduce our life spans, and depopulate the earth.





Fake Canadian wildfires have been orchestrated by the globalist elite to poison our air, water, and soil, according to a World Economic Forum insider who warns that the elite are just getting started with rolling out their nefarious plan across the world.





Remember when Klaus Schwab boasted he had completely penetrated the Canadian government? He wasn’t joking.





The Trudeau regime is nothing more than a puppet government at this stage, doing the bidding of the Davos elite, and prepared to perpetrate crimes against humanity to further their globalist agenda.





