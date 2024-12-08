BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Did SDA Church Change Their Name?
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
184 views • 5 months ago

Credits to pastor Nicholas at NicholasPOGM for this video. His website is https://www.remnantofgod.org; his YouTube channel is NicholasPOGM: https://www.youtube.com/user/NicholasPOGM/videos.

 

 

TRANSCRIPT is now online:  https://nicholaspogm.blog/2024/12/02/why-did-sda-church-change-their-name/

 

 

It was prophesied! WAIT FOR IT!

 

Links to Videos and Pages mentioned in Video

 

SDA Church Says Peace and Safety

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aO_l9MQqNY0&t=0s 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JdSm23fxSWo&t=0s 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSpE8kUnZI4&t=0s 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6esvkr91rA&t=0s

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qo8aJMoEnyQ&t=0s

 

501c3 Lookup for Seventh-Day Adventist Church

https://501c3lookup.org/search/?1=1&sortby=name&sortdir=desc&QSEIN&QSNAME=Seventh+Day+Adventist+Church&QSCITY&QSSTATE&QSZIP&QSINC&QSASC&QSAC&QSNC&QSSID=5D23D8CD-07E9-B35F-FE6A22ACF1A41911&QS=search

 

Image of the Beast

https://remnantofgod.org/image.htm

 

Man of Sin Revealed

https://remnantofgod.org/manofsin.htm


MAIN SITES:

https://remnantofGod.org

https://www.sdaapostasy.org/

https://nicholaspogm.blog/

https://www.obedientlifestyle.org/

https://hewontgetus.org/

https://sdrmovement.org/

https://www.sdrchurch.org/

https://sdrtracts.org/

https://gospelorder.com/

https://www.theloudcry.org/

https://vbates.com/

https://makehispathsstraight.org/

https://sdrchurch.online/


SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.

Keywords
romanisrael501c3sdacorruptpopenamejonesapostasyadventistremnantseventh day adventistimage of the beastrevelation 12apostatesdrellen white11th hourprophesied9th hourmatthew 20sunday keeping sda
