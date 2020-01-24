© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flu Shot Kills Baby 14 Hours Later
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • January 24, 2020
Krystle Cordingley mourns her son Corbyn who died 14 hours after a flu shot. The hospital tried to cover up what happened, and doctors said his death following vaccination was a coincidence. Finally one honest MD said, yes, it was the vaccine that caused the severe damage to Corbyn's brain stem. This candlelight vigil was held on the sidewalk outside a Mormon Temple as it was to remember Corbyn and two other LDS boys who died from fatal vaccine reactions.
Story and photos on RT: https://www.rt.com/news/454052-vaccin...
Story and photos on RT: https://www.rt.com/news/454052-vaccin...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.