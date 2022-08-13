X22 SPOTLIGHT REPORT - Capt.Keshel-Election Fraud Has Been Going On Longer Than People Realize, Evidence Is Being Released

Today’s Guest:Capt. Seth Keshel

Substack: https://skeshel.substack.com/

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@RealSKeshel

Telegram: https://t.me/RealSKeshel

Capt Seth Keshel is an army intelligence veteran and analytics guru. Seth has been researching the election fraud not just for the 2020 elections but all elections. Seth realized that election fraud has been going on longer than people think. Trump won the 2020 election and the evidence is now being produced. Decertification is possible if the right people are in place.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Prepare Today

SAVE $50 on a 4-Week Food Kit

http://preparewithx22.com

