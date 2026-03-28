IRAQ: "Whoever faces Ali will lose - the terror of Khaybar" - Iraqi tribal fighter mobilize in solidarity with Iran

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"Whoever faces Ali will lose — the terror of Khaybar."
Iraqi tribal fighters mobilize in a show of force in solidarity with Iran.
Adding about an X post:
Qalibaf's reaction to the Pakistani Defense Minister's sarcasm towards the Americans:
"They are playing six-dimensional chess again!"
➡️Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Defense Minister, wrote sarcastically in a tweet about the US war strategy: "The goal of the war seems to have shifted to opening the Strait of Hormuz, which was open before the war! 👏👏👏🫡"
🐻Iran and Pakistan joining forces on X in trolling the Epstein Regime. Based.
@DD Geopolitics