IRAQ: "Whoever faces Ali will lose - the terror of Khaybar" - Iraqi tribal fighter mobilize in solidarity with Iran

"Whoever faces Ali will lose — the terror of Khaybar."

Iraqi tribal fighters mobilize in a show of force in solidarity with Iran.

Adding about an X post:

Qalibaf's reaction to the Pakistani Defense Minister's sarcasm towards the Americans:

"They are playing six-dimensional chess again!"

➡️Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Defense Minister, wrote sarcastically in a tweet about the US war strategy: "The goal of the war seems to have shifted to opening the Strait of Hormuz, which was open before the war! 👏👏👏🫡"

🐻Iran and Pakistan joining forces on X in trolling the Epstein Regime. Based.

@DD Geopolitics