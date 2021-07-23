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Human Beings should not tolerate needless violence and killing from anything 00057
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242 views • July 23, 2021
Humans turn their eyes and ears from the worst of things, and do nothing in most instances- It's when a person reaches the point of conscience where 'enough is enough' that they may take some action- Frequencies has everyone fearing their shadow anymore- And fear is a word to overcome and actions speak louder than words- Just wtf? are you scared of that, you stand by and allow your government and cops to kill your neighbor and then come for you?
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