THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 32: A Good Start
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
10 views • 2 days ago

The Godhead intended for Israel to be a light to the Gentile nations. Jesus communicated to the people through judges and prophets. This was to continue until the incarnation when Jesus would start the ministry of redemption for Adam's sin.

The Hebrews did not like Samuel's sons and insisted on a king. God warned it would not be an easy road and they were better off with judges. The people persisted in their desire to be like other nations. Jesus allowed the Hebrews to exercise their free will and Israel transitioned from a theocracy to a monarchy.

Saul was a good man with great potential and Jesus never intended to set him up for failure; rather, it was God's intention to prosper Saul and have him be successful. He was humble, shy, and meek and he received the gift of prophesy. But then Saul used his free will to rebel against the Lord once he started to prosper. The blame cannot be laid at God's feet; Saul's downfall was the result of poor decisions.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1821.pdf

RLJ-1821 -- AUGUST 15, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


jesuslightisraelhebrewsjudgesprophetskinggodheadincarnationgods warningadams singentile nationsministry of redemptionsamuels sons
