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Big Tech Watches You 24/7 To Data Mine You And Create Psychological Profiles On You
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36 views • August 14, 2020
Sourced from Banned.video
Title: Big tech spy grid home invasion exposed
Devices with cameras in them (phones, tablets, Ipads, laptios, smart Tvs produced after 2010) also watch your facial expressions to gauge your responses to the content seen on the screen
Title: Big tech spy grid home invasion exposed
Devices with cameras in them (phones, tablets, Ipads, laptios, smart Tvs produced after 2010) also watch your facial expressions to gauge your responses to the content seen on the screen
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