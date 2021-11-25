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INSANE! No Jab? No License? - Governments To BAN Unvaccinated From DRIVING? - Social Credit EXPOSED!
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3315 views • November 25, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent move by multiple governments worldwide to ban people from going for driver's tests without a vaccine. This is the latest tyrannical move to completely destroy the remaining basic individual freedoms people may have left.
MPI (Manitoba Public Insurance) which is a government monopolized insurance company in Manitoba Canada has announced that they wish to ban people from doing a driver's test (and therefor be able to get a license) if they don't have a jab. Meanwhile in Utah, the new digital driver's license connected to the internet of things will show your vaccine status and records.
This is an obvious move to a technocratic social credit system as Utah's digital license which multiple other states intend to copy will include your social credit score as well. This is beyond insane but also not in any way surprising as we have been warning about this for many years.
Meanwhile, the IMF wants to use your Google search history to decide your social credit.
This is only the beginning of the global technocratic cashless society. From social credit with vaccine passports and carbon credits to the gulags billions openly revere.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
See the Dollar Vigilante's NOVEMBER ISSUE HERE:
https://t.co/bDzYAUfaiK?amp=1
DOWNLOAD Ed Bugos' latest free special report HERE:
https://cdn.dollarvigilante.com/ed-bugos-pick
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent move by multiple governments worldwide to ban people from going for driver's tests without a vaccine. This is the latest tyrannical move to completely destroy the remaining basic individual freedoms people may have left.
MPI (Manitoba Public Insurance) which is a government monopolized insurance company in Manitoba Canada has announced that they wish to ban people from doing a driver's test (and therefor be able to get a license) if they don't have a jab. Meanwhile in Utah, the new digital driver's license connected to the internet of things will show your vaccine status and records.
This is an obvious move to a technocratic social credit system as Utah's digital license which multiple other states intend to copy will include your social credit score as well. This is beyond insane but also not in any way surprising as we have been warning about this for many years.
Meanwhile, the IMF wants to use your Google search history to decide your social credit.
This is only the beginning of the global technocratic cashless society. From social credit with vaccine passports and carbon credits to the gulags billions openly revere.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
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BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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