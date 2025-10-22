BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
I WILL TEACH MAN TO USE HIS MACHINES
TKWK T.V
TKWK T.V
28 views • 2 days ago

I Will Teach Man to Use His Machines Flight of Dragons 1982 

In The Flight of Dragons (1982), Ommadon’s chilling words echo a timeless warning: “I will teach man to use his machines.” This line captures the clash between ancient magic and the rising age of science, where unchecked power and technology merge to threaten humanity. The film weaves mythology, philosophy, and fantasy into a story that still resonates today.

This moment is more than animated fantasy—it reflects our modern world. As science, machines, and artificial intelligence reshape society, the themes of greed, power, and responsibility remain just as urgent. The Flight of Dragons becomes a mirror for the human struggle between wisdom and destruction, fantasy and reality, myth and technology.

Keywords
animationcartoonsciencemagicmachinesa idark magic
