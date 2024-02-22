Is the "Sign of Jonah" Returning in 2024? Urgent Warning for America

As is often the case, the Bible is often a multi-dimensional text with simple layers of understanding on the surface but with more profound truth hidden beneath. On this livestream, we will rediscover what Jesus (Yeshua) meant by the "sign of Jonah" as a judgment warning. Of course, He was referring to His death and resurrection 3 days (and nights) later, but as it turns out, there is an additional meaning to what the "sign of Jonah" actually is.

This is not a head knowledge exercise, but there is a hidden message coming to America that we would all do well to pay the most careful attention to. It's time to return to our Maker and call upon the Holy Name of Yeshua while we still have time to repent (change our ways from lawlessness to holiness) because it seems that the "sign of Jonah" is returning specifically to the land of the United States in 2024.





