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7/16/2023 -- Large M7.2 (M7.4) earthquake in Alaska -- Seismic spread ongoing -- West coast warning
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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156 views • July 16, 2023

A large M7.2 (originally reported as M7.4) earthquake has struck the North Pacific at the coast of Alaska, 130 miles (215km) East of Mount Shishaldin, which erupted yesterday July 14-15, 2023.A tsunami warning was originally issued for about 1 hour after the earthquake, and buoys showed 1.5 to 3.0ft (0.5 to 1 meter) of buoy movement in the deep ocean.


Luckily, no tsunami occurred or was detected towards land, resulting in the warning being downgraded to an "advisory". See the warnings and advisories here https://tsunami.gov

See the buoys here: https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/

Buoy which showed the 1.5 to 3.0 foot movement here: https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/station_pag...


The forecast now calls for earthquake frequency to increase, along with the power (magnitudes). Simply put the number of earthquakes is about to go up along with the magnitudes taking a step up across the board.


Step up = 1 magnitude larger across the board in the USA.


Additionally, a new upper M5 to low M6 is due either along the coast of Oregon or as far East as Idaho Yellowstone area, the center of the warned area is actually (oddly) central Oregon. Next 7 days keep watch across the NW USA.

We are also watching for the same sized earthquake as Alaska on the opposite side of the planet in the Indian Ocean over the next few days.

Add in the large volcanic blast FL540 (54,000 foot) from Mount Bagana yesterday, and you start to get a picture of a slight increase in seimic activity around the whole planet all at the same time.


What caused the new increase ? Last weeks X-class and M-Class flares, CME and solar wind / coronal holes hitting Earth, and going to ground (the core).


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

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https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


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