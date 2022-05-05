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VN Gates on Musk & Twitter, Rand Paul Grills Biden’s DHS, Soros & Clinton Pressure Musk, 5G 5.5
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Featured Content:
Ryan
Bill Gates Claims Musk Buyout Could Make Twitter "Worse"
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/bill-gates-claims-musk-buyout-could-make-twitter-worse
HUNDREDS of Patriots Attend Screening of “2000 Mules” at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home and Resort — Crowd Left Stunned as Proof Revealed on Stolen Election — Stacey Abrams Better Find New Work
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/hundreds-patriots-attend-screening-2000-mules-president-trumps-mar-lago-home-resort-crowd-left-stunned-proof-revealed-stolen-election-stacey-abrams-better-find-new-work/
Watch: Rand Paul Grills DHS Head On Creepy 'Ministry Of Truth'
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-rand-paul-grills-dhs-head-creepy-ministry-truth
Justin
A Look At The Group Pressuring Musk to Maintain Twitter’s Censorship Policies
https://timcast.com/news/a-look-at-the-group-pressuring-musk-to-maintain-twitters-censorship-policies/
Media Matters, and Entities Connected to George Soros, the Clintons and Obama Attacking Elon Musk Should Be Held Accountable for Their Own Glaring ‘Non-Profit’ Issues
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/media-matters-entities-connected-george-soros-clintons-obama-attacking-elon-musk-held-accountable-glaring-non-profit-issues/
And the Hits Against the American Food Supply System Keep On Coming
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/food-supply/
‘I’m on the Warpath!’ Elon Musk Expected to Axe Twitter’s Censorship Team, Become CEO After He Takes Full Control
https://beckernews.com/im-on-the-warpath-elon-musk-expected-to-axe-twitters-censorship-team-become-ceo-after-he-takes-full-control-44900/
Rapidfire
Despite Opposition and Well-Documented Risks, 5G Activated in Nearly 2,000 Cities Worldwide (Chart Included)
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/05/despite-opposition-and-well-documented-risks-5g-activated-in-nearly-2000-cities-worldwide-chart-included.html
Canada Says American Women Can Travel There For Abortions (VIDEO)
https://timcast.com/news/canada-says-american-women-can-travel-there-for-abortions-video/
New Hampshire Legislature Pushes ‘Made in America’ Bill Mandating Use of Domestic Steel
https://timcast.com/news/new-hampshire-legislature-pushes-made-in-america-bill-mandating-use-of-domestic-steel/
Overturning Roe v. Wade: Will Democrats Instigate Another George Floyd Summer?
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2022/05/overturning_roe_v_wade_will_democrats_instigate_another_george_floyd_summer.html
Orwellian: Social credit system aimed at forcing compliance with “climate change” objectives now being implemented in Italy
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-05-04-social-credit-forced-compliance-climate-change-italy.html
Republicans Introduce Bill To Dissolve Biden’s Disinformation Board
https://conservativebrief.com/dis-62573/
Elon Musk Takes On Organizations Backed By Soros, Obama And Clinton Operatives
https://conservativebrief.com/takes-62561/
Telegram Content
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Book of the Week
• Throw Them All Out: How Politicians and Their Friends Get Rich Off Insider Stock Tips, Land Deals, and Cronyism That Would Send the Rest of Us to Prison
https://amzn.to/3EP2zOu
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Featured Content:
Ryan
Bill Gates Claims Musk Buyout Could Make Twitter "Worse"
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/bill-gates-claims-musk-buyout-could-make-twitter-worse
HUNDREDS of Patriots Attend Screening of “2000 Mules” at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home and Resort — Crowd Left Stunned as Proof Revealed on Stolen Election — Stacey Abrams Better Find New Work
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/hundreds-patriots-attend-screening-2000-mules-president-trumps-mar-lago-home-resort-crowd-left-stunned-proof-revealed-stolen-election-stacey-abrams-better-find-new-work/
Watch: Rand Paul Grills DHS Head On Creepy 'Ministry Of Truth'
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-rand-paul-grills-dhs-head-creepy-ministry-truth
Justin
A Look At The Group Pressuring Musk to Maintain Twitter’s Censorship Policies
https://timcast.com/news/a-look-at-the-group-pressuring-musk-to-maintain-twitters-censorship-policies/
Media Matters, and Entities Connected to George Soros, the Clintons and Obama Attacking Elon Musk Should Be Held Accountable for Their Own Glaring ‘Non-Profit’ Issues
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/media-matters-entities-connected-george-soros-clintons-obama-attacking-elon-musk-held-accountable-glaring-non-profit-issues/
And the Hits Against the American Food Supply System Keep On Coming
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/food-supply/
‘I’m on the Warpath!’ Elon Musk Expected to Axe Twitter’s Censorship Team, Become CEO After He Takes Full Control
https://beckernews.com/im-on-the-warpath-elon-musk-expected-to-axe-twitters-censorship-team-become-ceo-after-he-takes-full-control-44900/
Rapidfire
Despite Opposition and Well-Documented Risks, 5G Activated in Nearly 2,000 Cities Worldwide (Chart Included)
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/05/despite-opposition-and-well-documented-risks-5g-activated-in-nearly-2000-cities-worldwide-chart-included.html
Canada Says American Women Can Travel There For Abortions (VIDEO)
https://timcast.com/news/canada-says-american-women-can-travel-there-for-abortions-video/
New Hampshire Legislature Pushes ‘Made in America’ Bill Mandating Use of Domestic Steel
https://timcast.com/news/new-hampshire-legislature-pushes-made-in-america-bill-mandating-use-of-domestic-steel/
Overturning Roe v. Wade: Will Democrats Instigate Another George Floyd Summer?
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2022/05/overturning_roe_v_wade_will_democrats_instigate_another_george_floyd_summer.html
Orwellian: Social credit system aimed at forcing compliance with “climate change” objectives now being implemented in Italy
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-05-04-social-credit-forced-compliance-climate-change-italy.html
Republicans Introduce Bill To Dissolve Biden’s Disinformation Board
https://conservativebrief.com/dis-62573/
Elon Musk Takes On Organizations Backed By Soros, Obama And Clinton Operatives
https://conservativebrief.com/takes-62561/
Telegram Content
https://t.me/vigilantnews
Book of the Week
• Throw Them All Out: How Politicians and Their Friends Get Rich Off Insider Stock Tips, Land Deals, and Cronyism That Would Send the Rest of Us to Prison
https://amzn.to/3EP2zOu
Our Latest Interviews:
INTERVIEW: Josh Clark Running for US Senate in Georgia | Local Action Spotlight
https://rumble.com/v13itp9-interview-josh-clark-running-for-us-senate-in-georgia-local-action-spotligh.html
INTERVIEW: CLAY CLARK: Paul Revering For America!
https://rumble.com/v10wd3s-interview-clay-clark-paul-revering-for-america.html
Ryan’s Twitter https://twitter.com/ryan_vigilant
Justin’s Twitter https://twitter.com/JustnStillness
Official
OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:
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• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:
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SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
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