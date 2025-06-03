BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ai = A Lie
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
51 views • 15 hours ago

Ai = A Lie! It's going to change the world, and not in the distant future, but right NOW! The Bible says in the last days there will come a time of "strong delusion". With the advent of "artificial intelligence" everything is about to change.

Topics Covered - Ai = A Lie, Artificial Intelligence, A.I., AI, Bible Prophecy, 7 Year Tribulation, The Rapture, Rapture, Tower of Babel, Revelation, Artificial Intelligence Sentient, Artificial Intelligence is a Threat to Humanity, Artificial General Intelligence, Existential Risk from Artificial General Intelligence, AI is a Threat to Humanity, Artificial Intelligence is Threat to Humanity, Elon Musk Danger of AI, Elon Musk, Paul Tudor Jones, Neuralink, CBDC, Blockchain, Signs of the Times, End Times, Mark of the Beast, Technology, Trending News, American Patriots for God and Country, Generation2434, and more!

#AI

SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZhrwjXGXfYY

blockchaintechnologyaiartificial intelligencebible prophecymark of the beastend timesrevelationelon muskamerican patriots for god and countrythe rapturetower of babelneuralinksigns of the timesartificial general intelligencecbdcgeneration2434ai a lieartificial intelligence sentientartificial intelligence is a threat to humanityexistential risk from artificial general intelligenceai is a threat to humanityartificial intelligence is threat to humanityelon musk danger of aipaul tudor jones
Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and Country Intro

00:25Ai = A Lie

01:10:32American Patriots for God and Country Outro

