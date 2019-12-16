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Black Jews may have been targeting 50 children in yeshiva, Jersey City mayor suggests
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26 views • December 16, 2019
Shooters may have been targeting 50 children in yeshiva, Jersey City mayor suggests.
Attacks on Jews by Blacks in New York SKYROCKET, and the Media Ignores Because Attackers Are Not White
Rashida Tlaib Blames Black Nationalist’s Jersey City Killing Spree on ‘White Supremacy’
Attacks on Jews by Blacks in New York SKYROCKET, and the Media Ignores Because Attackers Are Not White
Rashida Tlaib Blames Black Nationalist’s Jersey City Killing Spree on ‘White Supremacy’
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