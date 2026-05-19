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Lindsey Graham’s deep in Ukraine corruption scandal - Larry Johnson
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Warhawk or wallet hawk? Ex-CIA analyst says Lindsey Graham’s deep in Ukraine corruption scandal
💬 “There will be news coming out in the next couple of months about how he [Sen. Graham] has profited financially from money that came out of Ukraine,” ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson reveals. “Laundered through Latvia, it made its way into his bank account.”
🗣 “We’re talking about significant amounts of money,” he emphasized.
Not surprising that America’s biggest war hawk fanatic is also deeply corrupt.
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