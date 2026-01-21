© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Speaking from Davos, Al Gore blames mass migration, Brexit, and the rise of Viktor Orbán on "climate change". 🤡
"The World Health Organisation... says that by 2050, we could have one to two billion climate migrants crossing international borders."
"A few million coming from the eastern Mediterranean—with the climate drought there—led to Viktor Orbán, and Brexit, and authoritarian-friendly governments that have emerged."
"It's hard to imagine what a billion climate migrants would do to our capacity for self-governance."
What a lunatic....
