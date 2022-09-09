Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Wake Up! EP 17 - PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING IN THE AMITYVILLE HORROR (1979)
30 views
channel image
Wake Up! Productions
Published 2 months ago |

It's not funny when you come across something that speaks to 9/11 and it isn't just some coincidence. Predictive Programming is very real and is in hundreds of examples pertaining to the Twin Towers in New York and The Pentagon in Washington. It "their" way of telling us in advance and laughing at us in hindsight. In this example the Lutz family home is about to be blessed by Father Delaney, as he walks through the front hall you will see something shocking.

Keywords
awakeningupgreatawakewake

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket