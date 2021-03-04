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Tor Onion Routers: Hardware Solution For Software/Network Problems
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22 views • March 04, 2021
A hardware solution superior to a software only solution. Done right the only traffic from/to your PC/Phone/device is routed through Tor- otherwise packet is dropped - adding another network layer of protection in the process. A powered on Tor Onion-Router creates its own private WiFi network, torifying all devices connected, while protecting privacy/data/security. It adds an additional hardware barrier between your devices and internet/ISP. I'm finishing up a new concept/feature (soon to be released) to enhance privacy/security on Tor Routers.
What do you want to see next? Have an idea for a future video? I look forward to reading your comments below:
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Get a custom high security WiFi router/Torified Hidden service Nextcloud server (you can host yourself w/custom concepts). Details: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
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Pages:
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/tvprivacy
Blog: https://politictech.wordpress.com (Blog)
Mastadon: https://fosstodon.org/@RTP (Decentralized social media- try this out)
Inquiries: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech (Extra Posts/Show Support)
Gitlab: https://gitlab.com/Aresesi
Github: https://github.com/righttoprivacy
What do you want to see next? Have an idea for a future video? I look forward to reading your comments below:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Support:
Please Like, Share, and Subscribe to show your support, and help us out with the algorithms. It is appreciated. :)
If you appreciate something I do and want to show support you can now Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech :)
BTC: 1PpksaxUKw1kKna7BPU8oXbrxA2hh2PAXi
Get a custom high security WiFi router/Torified Hidden service Nextcloud server (you can host yourself w/custom concepts). Details: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pages:
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/tvprivacy
Blog: https://politictech.wordpress.com (Blog)
Mastadon: https://fosstodon.org/@RTP (Decentralized social media- try this out)
Inquiries: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech (Extra Posts/Show Support)
Gitlab: https://gitlab.com/Aresesi
Github: https://github.com/righttoprivacy
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