Discover the Kingdom of Peace Hidden in Any Painful Moment

First Key Lesson: There are no enemies without someone, or something to blame for our pain; whereas, when we will be consciously aware of our suffering – without resisting it – then, is humility born; and where there is this order of humility there abides within it a love that will bear no enemy.

Second Key Lesson: If we want to know the extent to which our spiritual development has been arrested, we need only measure the resistance we have to being tested by the appearance of any unwanted moment.

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For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations.