Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WW3 Simulation translated in Finnish and conclusions
109 views
channel image
Finnish Life and Phenomenons
Published a month ago |
Donate

Princeton University made a simulation long time ago, how WW3 could destroy North Europe, America and Asia totally. Translation in Finnish and conclusions with free music from Hymnal.net and sound effects and pictures by Pixabay. For nonprofit use only.

Keywords
russiausaww3natopollutiondisasterfamineannihilationworld warivynucluear bomb

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket