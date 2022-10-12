WW3 Simulation translated in Finnish and conclusions

Princeton University made a simulation long time ago, how WW3 could destroy North Europe, America and Asia totally. Translation in Finnish and conclusions with free music from Hymnal.net and sound effects and pictures by Pixabay. For nonprofit use only.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.