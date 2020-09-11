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The key of knowledge
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21 views • September 11, 2020
Knowledge is considered as the state of knowing facts and information acquired with the help of experience and reading books. Knowledge is important in this life; it accounts for the success of people. The more knowledgeable you are, the more advantage you have over the other people. The better you are equipped to manage yourself and others, the easier your journey of life. More than anything, knowledge must be put to good use.
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