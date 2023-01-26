X22 REPORT Ep. 2981a - Pelosi Act Coming Into Play, Global Treasury Reserves Falling,[CB]s Purchasing Gold

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2981a - Jan. 25, 2023
Pelosi Act Coming Into Play, Global Treasury Reserves Falling, [CB]s Purchasing GoldThe US infrastructure is breaking down because the [DS] is pushing the GND. Josh Hawley is introducing the Pelosi Act to shutdown the insider trading that is happening in congress. The [CB] are now purchasing gold preparing for the crisis.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
