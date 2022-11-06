China’s ‘Zero-COVID’ Policies Continue To Strongly Impact Its Economy

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Summary：11/05/2022 As COVID cases increase in numerous major cities throughout China, the country is battling its worst outbreak since the summer. As a result, millions of citizens are being asked to stay at home or taken to centralized quarantine facilities per the nation’s strict ‘zero-COVID’ policy, which has had a significant impact on business operations in China.