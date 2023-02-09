Create New Account
Is AMERICA to blame for DESTROYING the Nord Stream Pipeline?
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Glenn Beck


Feb 9, 2023


A recent Substack article, titled ‘How America Took Out the Nord Stream Pipeline’ by Seymour Hersh, makes some serious allegations about an alleged U.S. ‘covert sea operation’ that’s been kept a secret. The Nord Stream Pipeline was sabotaged in September 2022 and those responsible for the attack remain a mystery. There’s no reason to believe America was truly behind the event, but if we were, as Sen. Mike Lee recently tweeted, it could result in war. In this clip, Glenn and his senior researcher, Jason Buttrill, discuss what may have happened to the pipeline nearly five months ago…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wh7dnd5ZGZs


Keywords
current eventsamericasabotageuswarunited statesglenn becksenator mike leecovert operationsdestroyingpipelineseymour hershnord streamjason buttrill

