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BLM, LEOPARD AND BIBLE PROPHECY
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13 views • July 07, 2020
The Black Lives Matter movement exploded like never before in May 2020, when George Floyd was murdered by police in Minneapolis. In the following weeks, we started to consider the significance of this movement in relation to the animals in Bible prophecy (the book of Revelation and the book of Daniel). We have discussed these animals before on this channel (see links below), so please check out what we have said previously, after you consider the radically new perspective we're presenting here, in light of the BLM movement.
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