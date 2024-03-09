Create New Account
GALACTIC WISDOM CONFERENCE! FUKUSHIMA CLEANED UP! JUDY CALI FAMOUS PSYCHIC!
Published 21 hours ago

Hello Friends! On today’s Out of this World Radio show on March 8th, 2024, I discuss my upcoming Galactic Wisdom Conference on April 13 and 14, 2024 with some of the world’s most famous scientists, spiritual healers, psychics, and ET contactees! See: www.galacticwisdomconference.com I then discuss how Fukushima has been cleaned up by the Pleadians, Adama and Hollow Earth, and the Galactic Alliance! Then I interview Judy Cali, who is one of America’s best psychics with messages from great masters, including JFK and Jackie Kennedy, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt, Albert Einstein, Ben Franklin, Paul Hellyer. I hope you can all listen to this amazing OTW Radio Show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

