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Millennial Millie: January 6 Was a “Psyop” Planned by Leftists Prior to the Election
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141 views • March 11, 2022
In this short but explosive interview with TNA’s Alex Newman, Millie Weaver, aka Millennial Millie, discusses the results of a year-and-a-half investigation showing that Senior Executive Service-level government employees — including some in Homeland Security — were involved with left-wing affinity groups (the Sunrise Movement, Antifa, BLM, and more) in a well-organized plot to subvert the 2020 election and President Trump — and that January 6 was a psyop planned prior to that election. Her findings are incredible!
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