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Bondi Out! Hershey Caves | Kristi Noem's Crossdressing Husband | Artemis 2 Deep Space Mission 4/3/26
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Weekly News Report! Trump's AG, Pam Bondi, who failed to deliver on many issues, including the Epstein files, has gotten the boot from Trump. The backlash from customers after a grandson of the inventor of the Reese's peanut butter cup called out Hershey for using subpar and artificial ingredients. From Disney to Scotland, TMZ is calling out Congress for vacationing during the partial shutdown. If you haven't heard about Kristi Noem and her husband's cross-dressing fetish, you are probably better off for it. Plus! Artemis 2- First Deep Space Manned Mission in 50 years. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/bondi-out/

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