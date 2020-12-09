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Origins of The Cabal (Part 1)
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458 views • December 09, 2020
A BGB reproduction of an original recording by Awakening Channel.
More info at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
This riveting video traces the historic roots of the Cabal all the way back to ancient Sumer - the oldest known civilization on earth. What started in Sumer, and later migrated to Babylon and then spread to eastern Europe finally ended up in Khazaria. Later, after persecution by the Russians, because of their Baal and Molech (satanic and occult) worship, that involved child sacrifice to Satan, they spread across Europe as far as Spain.
This Lucifarian, Satanic sect became immensely wealthy, powerful and influential. Using evil and cruel means, they planned to take over total control of the world. That plan has been in the making for seven millennia. The agenda has been carried forward to fruition in this very day, via the crusading deities, the Jesuits, the Illuminati, Freemasonry and other secret societies. The Cabal that currently influences modern governments and globalist corporations are directly connected to those ancient Secret Societies. The proliferation of paedophilia, child abduction and Satanic worship among the elite circles today, should immediately alert us to their origins and customs. Unfortunately they have blinded the majority of mankind to their activity and their eventual goal.
Once you've seen this video, everything will make sense to you. Few people know of this force or the way it carries out it's agenda via it's modern day henchmen.
In 2020 we've seen the final push - everyone needs to wake up to what we are facing. Look no further than the UN, WHO, and World Economic Forum - with banks and global companies in tow.
More info at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
This riveting video traces the historic roots of the Cabal all the way back to ancient Sumer - the oldest known civilization on earth. What started in Sumer, and later migrated to Babylon and then spread to eastern Europe finally ended up in Khazaria. Later, after persecution by the Russians, because of their Baal and Molech (satanic and occult) worship, that involved child sacrifice to Satan, they spread across Europe as far as Spain.
This Lucifarian, Satanic sect became immensely wealthy, powerful and influential. Using evil and cruel means, they planned to take over total control of the world. That plan has been in the making for seven millennia. The agenda has been carried forward to fruition in this very day, via the crusading deities, the Jesuits, the Illuminati, Freemasonry and other secret societies. The Cabal that currently influences modern governments and globalist corporations are directly connected to those ancient Secret Societies. The proliferation of paedophilia, child abduction and Satanic worship among the elite circles today, should immediately alert us to their origins and customs. Unfortunately they have blinded the majority of mankind to their activity and their eventual goal.
Once you've seen this video, everything will make sense to you. Few people know of this force or the way it carries out it's agenda via it's modern day henchmen.
In 2020 we've seen the final push - everyone needs to wake up to what we are facing. Look no further than the UN, WHO, and World Economic Forum - with banks and global companies in tow.
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