© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is it selfish to not get the jab | Lorie Ladd
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
151 views • June 24, 2021
Here is Lorie Ladd explaining in simple terms the reasons why it is not selfish to not get the jab.
Original source : https://www.facebook.com/100053606323501/videos/497147135029494
The common good or the community of goods! Socialism or Capitalism. We are being prepped for the great reset.World Economic Forum
https://www.brighteon.com/d766613e-c6cf-4228-b84b-9a3d6efe6b38
The French Revolution was nothing but a precursor of another revolution, one that will be bigger, more solemn, and which will be the last. . . . We reach for something more sublime and more just: the common good or the community of goods! No more individual property in land: the land belongs to no one. We demand, we want, the common enjoyment of the fruits of the land: the fruits belong to all.
Original source : https://www.facebook.com/100053606323501/videos/497147135029494
The common good or the community of goods! Socialism or Capitalism. We are being prepped for the great reset.World Economic Forum
https://www.brighteon.com/d766613e-c6cf-4228-b84b-9a3d6efe6b38
The French Revolution was nothing but a precursor of another revolution, one that will be bigger, more solemn, and which will be the last. . . . We reach for something more sublime and more just: the common good or the community of goods! No more individual property in land: the land belongs to no one. We demand, we want, the common enjoyment of the fruits of the land: the fruits belong to all.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.