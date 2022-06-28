Day of Disaster for Ukraine in Donbass, UK Military Think Tank Confirms US Unable to Re-Arm Ukraine

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Posted 23June2022 Alexander Mercouris:Day of Disaster for Ukraine in Donbass, UK's Leading Military Think Tank Confirms US Unable to Re-Arm Ukraine
The Return of Industrial Warfare
the Royal United Services Institute
https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/return-industrial-warfare