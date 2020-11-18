Trump Finally Fires Krebs and Why Did Joe Biden Add the Chairman For Smartmatic (Software for Dominion Voting Machines) to His Transition Team?

Trump appears to have a systemic organized method to his dismissals as he get's prepared to lay out his case of voter fraud before the courts. Terminating the Defense Secretary last week and then tonight firing the head of his Homeland Security Cyber Security Unit - Christopher Krebs is an indicator to me that Trump is cleaning his side of the street before letting the Kracken out of the White House.



It was very ironic that as this video was in the editor uploading on my computer Donald Trump fired the head of his Election Cybersecurity Unit of Homeland Security - Christopher Kreb who I talk about in this video @14:28 Kreb had been on record as saying that this election was the most secure in history and then downplayed Trump's attempt at exposing voter fraud. Here is what NPR.org reported shortly ago: "Christopher Krebs, the Department of Homeland Security director who had spearheaded a campaign to counter rumors about voter fraud, has been fired, President Trump tweeted on Tuesday.



In response, Krebs tweeted "Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomorrow."



Trump lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden, in both the popular and electoral vote. Trump had for weeks prior to the election erroneously railed against mail-in voting as being ripe for fraud. The president had encouraged his supporters to vote in person on Nov. 3 — he later complained about the number of absentee ballots that supported his opponent.



Krebs' firing came after his agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, last week released a statement calling the 2020 election "the most secure in American history."



It added, in boldface, that "there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised." Trump said Krebs' termination was "effective immediately."



The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud - including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)



The rest of this video is a chronology of the past two weeks from the day of the Election to where we are today and the video ends with the most recent interview with Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell and her talking about a Venezuelan Whistleblower who exposes the computer software company (Smartmatic) as the one who has the software that helps the Dominion Voting machines - apparently - flip flop votes in elections.