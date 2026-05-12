PCR: "Muslim world must declare a united front against the GREATER ISRAEL AGENDA. Israel clearly has an agenda of aggression."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Former US Treasury Official: "Muslim world must declare a united front against the GREATER ISRAEL AGENDA. Israel clearly has an agenda of aggression. To never present a united front and be picked off one by one is NONSENSICAL."
Prof. Paul Craig Roberts, former US Assistant Treasury Secretary for Economic Policy
Source @Real World News
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!