How to VET WOMEN!

Friday Night Live 10 January 2025





In this episode, I explore the philosophical implications of testosterone levels on societal behavior, linking higher testosterone to reduced performative altruism and increased passivity in the population. I discuss the governance failures exacerbating the Californian wildfires and reflect on the emotional impact on disaster victims, prompting listeners to consider their choices in the face of systemic issues. Lastly, I examine family dynamics in addressing moral dilemmas and emphasize the importance of personal integrity and reasoning in navigating societal pressures.





