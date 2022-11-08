AA-160 Kent Lewiss discusses crypto, blockchain, cashless society and reality

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Kent Lewis is with us today to discuss the New Economic System. We will get into crypto, the economy, cashless society, blockchain, censorship, and how our reality is manipulated.
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