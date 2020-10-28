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BREAKING: President Trump Directs Pentagon To Re-Deploy 9,500 Troops From Germany - 1964-6PM
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9 views • October 28, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1964 - Friday - June 05, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link:  https://youtu.be/1RcBVmHy1h4   


BREAKING: President Trump Directs Pentagon To Re-Deploy 9,500 Troops From Germany - 1964-6PM

 President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to pull nearly 10,000 troops out of Germany by September, which would mark a sharp drawdown in a country that is home to the largest number of forces in Europe, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Pentagon officials on Friday said they were unaware of the plan. But the Journal, citing unnamed government officials, said White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien recently signed off on it  President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to pull nearly 10,000 troops out of Germany by September, which would mark a sharp drawdown in a country that is home to the largest number of forces in Europe, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Pentagon officials on Friday said they were unaware of the plan. But the Journal, citing unnamed government officials, said White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien recently signed off on it.   BREAKING: President Trump Directs Pentagon To Re-Deploy 9,500 Troops From Germany – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/Yb1730qN617 
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