Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 28, 2022 - Map, Music, Eng Text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 28, 2022





▪️ Russian Armed Forces hit Kirovohrad civilian airport destroying aircraft hangars.





▪️ Russian troops launched high-precision strike against training base of Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine near Lyutizh in Vyshhorods'kyi District of Kyiv Region.





▪️ In the morning air defence means operated over Belgorod. Russian crews repelled another AFU air raid, no casualties were sustained.





▪️ At least nine strikes were carried out on the training base of AFU 57th Motorized Brigade and 55th Artillery Brigade in Honcharivs'ke, Chernigov Region.





▪️ Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed Ukrainian S-300 SAM launcher near Kramatorsk.





▪️ According to the Russian Defence Ministry, AFU units came under "friendly fire" from the 14th Brigade of Territorial Defence in Bakhmuts'ke while retreating from Pokrovs'ke.





▪️ Reports of liberation of Vershyna by Russian forces have not been confirmed. Following the liberation of Novoluhans'ke and Vuhlehirsʹka TPP, Allied forces are mopping up and only preparing for further advance.





▪️ AFU continue their massive shelling of Donetsk: now together with artillery strikes, the civilian agglomeration is being remotely mined and PFM-1 (Green Parrot or Butterfly Mine) mines are being planted killing people. At least 20 people have been injured in 24 hours.





▪️ Russian forces continue to conduct large-scale artillery and air strikes on AFU positions in Avdiivka, suppressing enemy firing points in preparation for an offensive against enemy strongholds.





▪️ Allied forces occupy the ventilation shaft of Shchurivka mine, advancing up to 300 metres towards the key waste heap in Mar'inka.





▪️ In Zaporozhye region, Ukrainian formations dropped homemade mines from UAV on Sosnoviy Bor near Enerhodar, with no casualties.