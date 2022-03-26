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"My Jaw Dropped When I Saw These Immune Markers" - Dr. Nathan Thompson
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52 views • March 26, 2022
Dr. Nathan Thompson was approached by a long-term patient, we will call him Mr. Smith, who was being forced by his employer to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mr. Smith and Dr. Thompson have a long history together, as the doctor helped his patient change his lifestyle and eliminate Mr. Smith’s type-2 diabetes.
Because Mr. Smith has a long history of blood tests to form the baseline for his healthy immune system; and because the patient was being forced to take the COVID-19 vaccination; Dr. Thompson and Mr. Smith decided to take comparison blood tests after the first shot and after the second shot to see if/how the patient’s blood work was impacted by the vaccine.
The doctor states his, “Jaw dropped after seeing the blood test results following the second shot.”
The results alarmed Doctor Thompson so much, with the patient’s permission, Thompson felt compelled to record this video and share the results.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/my-jaw-dropped-when-i-saw-these-immune-markers---dr-nathan-thompson/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
Mr. Smith and Dr. Thompson have a long history together, as the doctor helped his patient change his lifestyle and eliminate Mr. Smith’s type-2 diabetes.
Because Mr. Smith has a long history of blood tests to form the baseline for his healthy immune system; and because the patient was being forced to take the COVID-19 vaccination; Dr. Thompson and Mr. Smith decided to take comparison blood tests after the first shot and after the second shot to see if/how the patient’s blood work was impacted by the vaccine.
The doctor states his, “Jaw dropped after seeing the blood test results following the second shot.”
The results alarmed Doctor Thompson so much, with the patient’s permission, Thompson felt compelled to record this video and share the results.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/my-jaw-dropped-when-i-saw-these-immune-markers---dr-nathan-thompson/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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