VACCINE DEATHS ACKNOWLEDGED: A TURNING POINT IN D.C.

Del heads to the White House as Secretary RFK Jr. releases the MAHA Commission’s 100-day report. Reflecting on his journey, Del reminds us that bold promises mean little without pressure. With Speaker Mike Johnson now acknowledging COVID vaccine deaths, the tide is turning, but the fight for health freedom is far from over.