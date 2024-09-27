RESIST THEM: Samuel Adams' Forgotten Call for Liberty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nearly five years before the Declaration of Independence, Samuel Adams wrote an essay urging the people to resist tyranny - not tamely submit and hope for the best. For Adams, it was a moral imperative to stand up for what’s right, even against the most powerful government in history. Unfortunately, his bold call for liberty has been almost entirely forgotten. Today, in commemoration of his birthday, we’re uncovering what Adams warned us about - his message is more urgent than ever.
Path to Liberty: September 27, 2024