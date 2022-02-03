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We Are the World: DON'T VAXX OUR CHILDREN!
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81 views • February 03, 2022
There comes a time
From Mumbai to Montreal
When the world must say
"Enough is enough!"
There are people dying
We must come to their defense
And line their killers
Up against the wall!
We can't go on...
Pretendin' day by day
That tyrants understand
Any language but FORCE.
Listen to Jesus, when he
Said to sell your cloak
And use the money
To buy yourself a sword.
WE ARE THE WORLD
DON'T JAB OUR CHILDREN
IF YOU WANNA LIVE
TO SEE ANOTHER DAY,
DROP THOSE INJECTIONS.
IT'S A CHOICE YOU'RE MAKIN'
YOU'RE SAVIN' YOUR OWN LIVES
BE WISE, & JUST WALK AWAY
WITH YOUR FAKE VACCINES
We love our hearts
And we love our DNA
So we rely on natural
Im-mun-i-ty.
As GOD has warned us,
"Touch not the unclean thing,
Come ye out, and be ye
Se-pa-rate!"
CHORUS
If you're feelin' burned-out
And your back's against the wall
Just REPENT & there's no
Way you can fall
Well if we just BELIEVE
And organize a WAR CRIMES trial
We can arrest, and hang
The tyrants high!
We Are the World... DON'T JAB OUR CHILDREN!
https://tv.gab.com/channel/projectsee/view/we-are-the-world-dont-jab-61fc496625466fac28c37025
From Mumbai to Montreal
When the world must say
"Enough is enough!"
There are people dying
We must come to their defense
And line their killers
Up against the wall!
We can't go on...
Pretendin' day by day
That tyrants understand
Any language but FORCE.
Listen to Jesus, when he
Said to sell your cloak
And use the money
To buy yourself a sword.
WE ARE THE WORLD
DON'T JAB OUR CHILDREN
IF YOU WANNA LIVE
TO SEE ANOTHER DAY,
DROP THOSE INJECTIONS.
IT'S A CHOICE YOU'RE MAKIN'
YOU'RE SAVIN' YOUR OWN LIVES
BE WISE, & JUST WALK AWAY
WITH YOUR FAKE VACCINES
We love our hearts
And we love our DNA
So we rely on natural
Im-mun-i-ty.
As GOD has warned us,
"Touch not the unclean thing,
Come ye out, and be ye
Se-pa-rate!"
CHORUS
If you're feelin' burned-out
And your back's against the wall
Just REPENT & there's no
Way you can fall
Well if we just BELIEVE
And organize a WAR CRIMES trial
We can arrest, and hang
The tyrants high!
We Are the World... DON'T JAB OUR CHILDREN!
https://tv.gab.com/channel/projectsee/view/we-are-the-world-dont-jab-61fc496625466fac28c37025
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